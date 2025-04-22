Part 4 - Ancient Paganism Class - Religion of the Fallen Angels pt 1

Part 4 - Ancient Paganism Class

Part one, was about the beginning, and the angles. Part two we learned a little about the fallen angels, and Lucifer, and his diabolical plan to unseat God from his very throne, and create a new religion where he would be worshipped, instead. Part 3, I talked about the kings of the earth, in Pre-Flood History, and how they worked to turn the people back to God, and learn more kingdom principles. We’ll see how that went, and move toward the time of the flood.

This was the time from Adam to Noah, who were the true kings of the world, and I showed you how God even used their names to send a message to mankind.

Now, in Part 4, we learn the Ancient Paganism only had 13 points. Paganism still has these points, and after the flood, a few more were added. As we move through the teachings, I break each down more. This is just an overview to get started. In part 4, we talk about the first 12 ,and we’ll pick up at number 13, next time, because it’s a little longer, and would have made this too long for radio. Are these 13 points, the origin of the number 13 being considered an unlucky number? You never can tell…

If you haven’t started, go back to Part 1, and you’ll be able to follow the flow. I’ll try to put up two a week, but right now, I’m a little busy, so just subscribe, and you’ll get a message, in case I get behind. Its tax season, I have a book needing published, and one that needs a cover design, and sent to the copyright office.

If you want to help with publishing costs, please click into the Brighteonstore.com from my link, and shop some great products, or go to my website and hit that donate button. Think about doing a small ongoing monthly donation. Its greatly appreciated, and will help more than you know.

Or purchase my books and leave a review. It all helps, folks!

Brighteon.com

Rumble.com

Youtube.com

Like, Subscribe, Share, Comment.

Donate to keep the platforms up, find my book series at:

Rinalynn.com

[email protected]