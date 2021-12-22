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Elites Strategy Around Lawlessness
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117 views • December 22, 2021
We cover 9 reasons for lawlessness that include destroying small business, assault on property rights, eliminate free speech / gun rights, civil war, surveillance state, centralize police, and destroy the family. We talk solutions as well with Scripture to bless Christians and be blessed. Dispensationalism is really wicked and not scriptural.
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You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
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9 Reasons for Lawlessness - Elite Strategic Plan with Solutions (final days report / SJWellfire)
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
9 Reasons for Lawlessness - Elite Strategic Plan with Solutions (final days report / SJWellfire)
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