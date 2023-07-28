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Communist VAXX pushing parasite strokes out on Live TV
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3611 views • July 28, 2023

Mitch McConnell: COVID-19 Booster Shot 'An Easy Decision', Urges All To Get Vaccinated
"These safe and effective vaccines are the way to defend ourselves and our families from this terrible virus." Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he received a COVID-19 booster shot Monday, saying "it was an easy decision" and urging all Americans to get the vaccine.
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=0dRWOLpWEDI
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Mini Stroke Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Dr. Fritz Schmutz, MD, Interventional Radiologist practicing at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, talks about mini strokes, also known as transient ischemic attacks (TIA). Mini strokes are warning signs of a full-blown stroke event and a patient should immediately go to a Primary Stroke Center to be evaluated by stroke specialists.
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=QUiWX0o41dY

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