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What Diet Should You Eat When Taking Turpentine? - MUST WATCH!!
Every time someone discovers Turpentine for healing to eradicate candida and parasites within the body, they tend to wonder what diet they must adhere to when taking Turpentine to get the full benefits from it?
So I have created this video specifically to clear up any questions and confusion around this topic, this is a must watch video for anyone who wishes to embark on the turpentine healing journey.
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