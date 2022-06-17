Spike Proteins Produce Amyloid Plaques, Aussies Create SADS Registry, Russia Cuts Natural Gas by 40% to Germany-Italy, EURO Heading to 1-to-1 Value with Dollar, Diesel Prices & Domino Effect: 06.17

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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Evidence spike proteins produce amyloid plaques, not blood clots

Submitted by Mr. Foto

https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-05-discovery-mechanism-mysterious-covid-symptoms.html

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Australia Creates Sudden Adult Death Syndrome Registry

Submitted by Karen

https://www.naturalblaze.com/2022/06/australia-creates-sudden-adult-death-syndrome-registry.html

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Russia Cuts Natural Gas by 40% to Germany and Italy - Pump failures

Submitted by Richard

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/russia-cuts-natural-gas-by-40-to-germany-and-italy-pump-failures

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European Central Bank Calls Emergency Meeting: EURO Headed to valuation less than $1

Submitted by Richard

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/european-central-bank-calls-emergency-meeting-euro-headed-to-valuation-less-than-1

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Record high diesel prices threaten domino effect to other goods

Submitted by Richard

https://highlandcountypress.com/Content/In-The-News/In-The-News/Article/Record-high-diesel-prices-threaten-domino-effect-to-other-goods/2/20/80063

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Russia Believes False Flag Will Lead to US Entry

Submitted by Richard

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2022-06-16/unlocked-russias-trenin-believes-false-flag-will-lead-us-entry

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ALEX JONES [3 of 3] 6/13/22 • MIKE ADAMS & DR JANE RUBY, News, Reports & Analysis

June 16, 2022 Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/194ea7f9-73e3-420c-9430-ae12865e87ab

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Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Free Silver:

Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

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Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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