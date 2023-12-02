❗️🇮🇱🇵🇸🎞  Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: November 30 - December 1, 2023

▪️On December 1, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has ended. The IDF said that the militants had violated the agreement and offered to hand over seven people and three bodies of dead Israelis instead of ten live hostages.



▪️On Friday morning, after the end of the ceasefire, the IDF resumed its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. They targeted not only the enclave's capital and northern cities, but also major localities in the south - especially Khan Younis and Rafah.



▪️In addition to the resumption of airstrikes, IDF clashes with Palestinian groups have resumed near Al- Rantisi Hospital, the Netzarim junction and Beit Hanoun. More than one hundred civilians have fallen victim to both these clashes and air strikes since the end of the ceasefire.



▪️There are a lot of signs that the IDF are planning to launch an offensive on Khan Younis. Leaflets were scattered over the town, demanding people to abandon it. In addition, Palestinians reported Israeli activity at Khuzaʽa east of Khan Younis.



▪️With the resumption of hostilities, the flow of humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing stopped. Again, the supplies of basic medicines and food to Palestinians are suspended. It is not yet known whether the flow of humanitarian aid through this checkpoint will resume.



▪️Since the end of the ceasefire, the number of raids by Israeli security forces in the West Bank has increased significantly. Mass arrests and clashes with Palestinians take place in Hebron, Tuqu, Nahalin, Beit Sahour, Jenin and other localities.



▪️Hezbollah fighters also resumed their attacks and struck the Israeli stronghold of Dvoranit on the border. The IDF responded with shelling Labuneh and the vicinity of al-Nakoura. An unknown object was also intercepted over Metula.



Source @rybar



