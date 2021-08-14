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Hawaii Attorney Files MASSIVE Class Action "Vaccine Mandate" Lawsuit!
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272 views • August 14, 2021
Attorney Michael Green has filed a class action lawsuit currently representing 1,200 first responders against the Governor and Mayor’s vaccine mandates, with thousands more expected to join the lawsuit. He claims the ‘Vaccine’ Has KILLED at least 45,000 people — “We can show they were intentionally under reported!"
https://adarapress.com/2021/08/14/explosive-hawaii-attorney-michael-green-files-class-action-lawsuit-representing-first-responders-says-vaccine-has-killed-45000-video/
https://adarapress.com/2021/08/14/explosive-hawaii-attorney-michael-green-files-class-action-lawsuit-representing-first-responders-says-vaccine-has-killed-45000-video/
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