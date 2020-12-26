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Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (2)
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50 views • December 26, 2020
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 7, 2019.
The majority of the self-professed Christian world observes Sunday as its day of rest. The Christian churches sincerely believe that Sunday must be observed because they claim that Jesus Christ or Yeshua, the Son of the living God, resurrected on that day.
According to Genesis 2:3, God blessed the seventh day and sanctified it. Sanctify means to set apart for holy use or to declare holy. Synonyms for sanctify include bless and hallow. In the 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Lord thy God, we read in Exodus 20:10 and 11: But the seventh day is the sabbath of the Lord thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates: For in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the Lord blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.
The Lord blessed and hallowed the 7th day Sabbath, which is from Friday evening at sundown to Saturday evening at sundown Blessed and hallowed are the same two words which are synonyms of the word sanctified, which was mentioned in Genesis 2:3. What does hallow mean? According to www.dictionary.com, hallow means holy or sacred.
According to Genesis 2:3 and Exodus 20:10-11, the 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God is blessed, hallowed, sanctified, set apart, holy and sacred to the Christian God of the universe. Likewise, as followers of Christ, the 7th day Sabbath should also be considered in like fashion because it comes from the Creator God Who made us in His image. The Bible clearly shows that only the 7th day Sabbath is sanctified, blessed and hallowed by God. No other day of the week is sanctified, blessed or hallowed by God in the Bible. Only the 7th day Sabbath is! The Lord thy God even calls the 7th day Sabbath “My holy day” in Isaiah 58:13.
In his opposition to God, satan substituted the 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God for Sunday in the 4th century when in 364, which is 43 years after Constantine’s Sunday law edict, the Roman Catholic Church at its council of Laodicea, transferred the solemnity of the 7th day Sabbath to Sunday.
Since Sunday is not sanctified, blessed or hallowed by God in the Bible, Sunday is and never will be His holy day or day of rest. Sunday observance is not of God but of the devil who substitutes everything that God has blessed, hallowed and sanctified. Satan, through his ministers in the fallen, lawless Christian churches, including the man of sin in Rome, the pope, will make you believe that Sunday, which is the first day of the week, must be kept holy. As a result, the majority of the world’s citizens will take the mark of the Vatican beast and they will receive the 7 plagues of an offended God as per Revelation 16 and perish.
The choice is yours: either you obey God by observing the blessed, sanctified and hallowed 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God out of reverence to Him or you continue to observe Sunday, which is the papal sabbath, a day which God never blessed or hallowed. Again, the choice is yours. Please pray to God to make the right choice.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 7, 2019.
The majority of the self-professed Christian world observes Sunday as its day of rest. The Christian churches sincerely believe that Sunday must be observed because they claim that Jesus Christ or Yeshua, the Son of the living God, resurrected on that day.
According to Genesis 2:3, God blessed the seventh day and sanctified it. Sanctify means to set apart for holy use or to declare holy. Synonyms for sanctify include bless and hallow. In the 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Lord thy God, we read in Exodus 20:10 and 11: But the seventh day is the sabbath of the Lord thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates: For in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the Lord blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.
The Lord blessed and hallowed the 7th day Sabbath, which is from Friday evening at sundown to Saturday evening at sundown Blessed and hallowed are the same two words which are synonyms of the word sanctified, which was mentioned in Genesis 2:3. What does hallow mean? According to www.dictionary.com, hallow means holy or sacred.
According to Genesis 2:3 and Exodus 20:10-11, the 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God is blessed, hallowed, sanctified, set apart, holy and sacred to the Christian God of the universe. Likewise, as followers of Christ, the 7th day Sabbath should also be considered in like fashion because it comes from the Creator God Who made us in His image. The Bible clearly shows that only the 7th day Sabbath is sanctified, blessed and hallowed by God. No other day of the week is sanctified, blessed or hallowed by God in the Bible. Only the 7th day Sabbath is! The Lord thy God even calls the 7th day Sabbath “My holy day” in Isaiah 58:13.
In his opposition to God, satan substituted the 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God for Sunday in the 4th century when in 364, which is 43 years after Constantine’s Sunday law edict, the Roman Catholic Church at its council of Laodicea, transferred the solemnity of the 7th day Sabbath to Sunday.
Since Sunday is not sanctified, blessed or hallowed by God in the Bible, Sunday is and never will be His holy day or day of rest. Sunday observance is not of God but of the devil who substitutes everything that God has blessed, hallowed and sanctified. Satan, through his ministers in the fallen, lawless Christian churches, including the man of sin in Rome, the pope, will make you believe that Sunday, which is the first day of the week, must be kept holy. As a result, the majority of the world’s citizens will take the mark of the Vatican beast and they will receive the 7 plagues of an offended God as per Revelation 16 and perish.
The choice is yours: either you obey God by observing the blessed, sanctified and hallowed 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God out of reverence to Him or you continue to observe Sunday, which is the papal sabbath, a day which God never blessed or hallowed. Again, the choice is yours. Please pray to God to make the right choice.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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