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THIS ROUND OF OUROBOROS WILL BE THE MOST POWERFUL YET
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11 views • August 23, 2021
With each round of my Quantum Wealth Repatterning program Ouroboros, I bring the goods, but no doubt this upcoming round will be the most powerful and profound one I've ever done.
We are in a war for the soul of humanity and now, more than ever, there is this sense of urgency to do the deconstructive work. It’s time for each of us to step into our sovereignty and fully integrate with our soul's purpose. This is what we're meant to do on this planet, we were not sent here to be restrained by the shackles of scarcity and lack.
Aside from being a wealth container, Ouroboros is an intimate journey into the deepest layers of your soul. To the places inside you that you’ve never been before, it will allow you to clear all generational and multidimensional programming and conditioning. On the other side is the remembrance of the true purpose your divine immortal soul had for incarnating at this time on this planet.
You are the most powerful creator in your reality.
Deep down you can feel the calling to a deeper awakening, your soul desires you to reclaim that version of you that exists beyond limitations.
The choice is yours. Do the thing, click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/Ouroboros_V
If you’re interested in hearing more about my perspective on wealth, head over to my YouTube channel and watch a short clip on how A Financial Revolution is Coming. Don’t forget to click the subscribe button for more videos just like these.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
We are in a war for the soul of humanity and now, more than ever, there is this sense of urgency to do the deconstructive work. It’s time for each of us to step into our sovereignty and fully integrate with our soul's purpose. This is what we're meant to do on this planet, we were not sent here to be restrained by the shackles of scarcity and lack.
Aside from being a wealth container, Ouroboros is an intimate journey into the deepest layers of your soul. To the places inside you that you’ve never been before, it will allow you to clear all generational and multidimensional programming and conditioning. On the other side is the remembrance of the true purpose your divine immortal soul had for incarnating at this time on this planet.
You are the most powerful creator in your reality.
Deep down you can feel the calling to a deeper awakening, your soul desires you to reclaim that version of you that exists beyond limitations.
The choice is yours. Do the thing, click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/Ouroboros_V
If you’re interested in hearing more about my perspective on wealth, head over to my YouTube channel and watch a short clip on how A Financial Revolution is Coming. Don’t forget to click the subscribe button for more videos just like these.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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