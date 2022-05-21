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Meet Kent Ryan McLellan "Boneface" from Florida - Currently a Ukraine Militant neo-Nazi Fighting in the Kharkov Front. 042022
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246 views • May 21, 2022
Meet Kent Ryan McLellan "Boneface".
Currently fighting in the Kharkov front.
Son of UK neo-fascist Ken McLellan.
This is what your governments are funding, arming and supporting in Ukraine.
I can't wait to see these "people" back in US and EU countries.
Currently fighting in the Kharkov front.
Son of UK neo-fascist Ken McLellan.
This is what your governments are funding, arming and supporting in Ukraine.
I can't wait to see these "people" back in US and EU countries.
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