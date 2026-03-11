U.S. Consulate Attacked in Toronto - Shots Fired!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking: Early this morning (March 10, 2026), two suspects in a white Honda CR-V fired multiple shots at the U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto. No injuries reported, but police and RCMP are investigating as a national security incident amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran war. Is this blowback from the intense strikes? Security boosted at U.S. & Israeli sites.Maverick News covers the fallout: drive-by attack, suspect hunt, potential Iran links, and what it means for North America. No motive confirmed yet—stay tuned for updates! Like & subscribe for unfiltered America-first coverage! #USConsulate #TorontoShooting #IranWar #NationalSecurity Maverick News Live: #iran, #war, #gulf, #oilprices,