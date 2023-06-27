Glenn: Why the Russia coup attempt may actually HELP Putin

Glenn Beck





June 26, 2023





Russia was in disarray over the weekend, and not because of Ukraine. This time, the chaos came from within when Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private army began marching towards Moscow in a full-scale coup attempt against Vladimir Putin. But, as quickly as it began, the coup stopped. So, what happened? In this clip, Glenn details how the coup started, the man behind it all, how Belarus become involved, and why the whole situation may actually HELP President Putin during his next election…





