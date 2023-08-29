X22 Report - Ep. 3144b - The People See The “Fifth Column”, Narrative Shift, Crosshairs Are Now On Obama

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
The [DS] is now building the narrative that Covid is back, this is all
in preparation for the election. They need to cheat and they will try,
but this time around I do not believe the people will go along with the
tyrannical mandates, the people will fight back. Obama is now in the
crosshairs, information is being brought out so the can begin to make
the connection. Change of batter coming. The people can now see the
fifth column, the [DS] fear is the people awake.
