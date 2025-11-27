BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Checking Fire: A Wartime Analysis of Psyops, Treason, and Justice
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
74 views • 2 days ago

In this explosive episode, our esteemed panel of military and intelligence experts—featuring retired Lt. Col. Ricardo Bossi, Col. Chuck Sellers, Michael Jaco, Derek Johnson, and Brad—cuts through the noise to deliver a hard-hitting analysis of the ongoing information war and the strategic moves happening behind the scenes.


We open with a breakdown of Elon Musk's seismic update to X (formerly Twitter), which panelists reveal is systematically exposing intelligence operatives and dismantling their cover stories, causing panic in enemy networks.


The panel then dives deep into a series of critical issues, providing a wartime perspective on:


The Marjorie Taylor Greene Question: Is her public conflict with Trump a genuine political rift or a calculated psyop?


The Failed Civilian Justice System: Analyzing the common threads in the cases of Comey, Leticia James, Tina Peters, and seditious senators. The panel argues these are deliberate reveals to build public demand for military tribunals at Gitmo.


The Epstein Files & The Clintons: Unpacking the strategic rollout of the list and what it means for the ultimate exposure and justice for high-level players.


Venezuela & Mexico Operations: Going beyond the headlines of sunken drug boats, the panel reveals the deeper mission targeting child trafficking hubs, global money laundering, and the cartels' ties to corrupt governments. They detail the special operations already underway and the role of President Trump as Supreme Allied Commander.


The Imminent Storm: The panel weighs in on the likelihood of the Insurrection Act, martial law, the planned dismantling of the Federal Reserve and IRS, and the "Near-Death Experience" they believe is necessary to fully awaken the public.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
child traffickinginsurrection actmartial lawmilitary tribunalsepstein filesmexico cartelsirs eliminationgenesis metalsfederal reserve dismantlingfraud alertjmc panelelon musk x updateintelligence operatives exposedmarjorie taylor greene psyopcivilian justice failureclinton exposurevenezuela operations
