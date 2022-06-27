The Sick Satanic Sexually Derailed LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Fetus Killers Exposed Again!

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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[26.06.2022] Original title:Supreme Court Overturns Roe Vs. Wade - HOES MADAmerican woman when they can't murder a child in a state they don't live in...

The supreme seethe.





322,677 views Jun 26, 2022

Paul Joseph Watson

1.9M subscribers

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