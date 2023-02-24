Chinese Satellite Swarm to Suppress Elon Musk’s Starlink

China is planning to launch thousands of satellites in an effort to suppress Elon Musk's Starlink network. The aim is to stifle the service that provides super-fast internet across the globe, and prevent it from becoming a military threat. The move is a response to Starlink's "unchecked" expansion and SpaceX's ambition to use the network for military purposes, according to a Chinese defense expert who has written an opinion piece published by the China Military Online news portal. Alternatively, China could build its own satellite constellation to stifle Starlink. This would involve launching a mega-constellation of 12,992 satellites with surveillance and military capabilities.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/24/23

