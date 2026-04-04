The latest strikes by Hezbollah's FPV drones on IDF equipment in Lebanon. This time, an armored bulldozer Caterpillar D9 and a tank Merkava Mk.4M were hit.

The inexperience of Hezbollah's operators is still making itself felt. In the case of the tank, the drone flew in front of it under the bottom, and given that the combat part of the FPV is located below the camera, it's likely that the kamikaze simply crashed into the ground or ripped off the tank's towing bracket.

Adding Trump's post this morning:

⚡️Remember, I gave Iran ten days to REACH AN AGREEMENT or OPEN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ? There are only 48 hours left before real hell will rain down on them. Thank God - Trump.

Adding:

According to reports, last night at 23:15, three US Black Hawk helicopters tried to heliborne in the Yasuj areas, but they encountered Iranian fire and could not take any action, and were forced to flee.

In another instance, fighter jets above Tehran were forced to flee the scene after encountering heavy air defense.





@FotrosResistancee

@DD Geopolitics