4/14/23 Trump NRA, Bout Telegram, Doctrine of Discovery Land Grab #Trump/Kennedy2024 - #youarefreetv

4/14/23: Victor Bout, “Merchant of Death”, signals Trump in Danger as Pence booed but NRA still withholds endorsement... Meanwhile, UN/Vatican/Biden quietly going after Native lands in the name of New World “Equity” scam...

Please Support Andy Bigg's Bill HR79- USA out of the WHO! Call your REP! 202-224-3121!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/79?s=1&r=61

Sign the Petition and Alert your REP:

https://sovereigntycoalition.org/

Trump Speech at NRA Annual Conference:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/watch-live-president-trump-2023-speaks-at-national-rifle-association-nra-convention-in-indianapolis/

Pence Boo-ed at NRA Conference Speech:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/mike-pence-gets-booed-at-nra-convention-in-indiana-video/

CIA Intel in Teixera "Leak":

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/the-arrest-of-a-21-year-old-national-guard-member-for-leaking-classified-docs-leads-to-more-questions-than-answers/

Teixera "Cyber Transport", Airforce Intel Unit:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11971537/Only-God-decide-happens-National-Guardsman-panicked-call-arrest.html

Victor Bout Telegram to Trump:

https://nationalfile.com/viktor-bout-calls-on-president-trump-to-lead-an-uprising-against-the-globalists/

Raytheon Dir of Intelligence plane crash:

https://www.newswars.com/media-blackout-raytheon-director-one-of-four-dead-in-florida-plane-crash/

Vatican formally rejects 1823 Doctrine of Discovery:

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/vatican-formally-rejects-doctrine-of-discovery-after-indigenous-calls

Gov. Noem signs EO Protecting 2A from Bank discrimination:

https://news.sd.gov/news?id=news_kb_article_view&sys_id=325ad60c1b1aa59093f84262f54bcb68&spa=1

Mike Lindell Election Crime Bureau Summit:

https://www.news-leader.com/story/news/local/ozarks/2023/04/14/mike-lindell-announces-return-to-springfield-for-event-election-fraud-security/70116629007/

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Terrorists! Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!