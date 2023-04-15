4/14/23 Trump NRA, Bout Telegram, Doctrine of Discovery Land Grab #Trump/Kennedy2024 - #youarefreetv

4/14/23: Victor Bout, “Merchant of Death”, signals Trump in Danger as Pence booed but NRA still withholds endorsement... Meanwhile, UN/Vatican/Biden quietly going after Native lands in the name of New World “Equity” scam...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!
Please Support Andy Bigg's Bill HR79- USA out of the WHO! Call your REP! 202-224-3121!
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/79?s=1&r=61
Sign the Petition and Alert your REP:
https://sovereigntycoalition.org/
Trump Speech at NRA Annual Conference:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/watch-live-president-trump-2023-speaks-at-national-rifle-association-nra-convention-in-indianapolis/
Pence Boo-ed at NRA Conference Speech:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/mike-pence-gets-booed-at-nra-convention-in-indiana-video/
CIA Intel in Teixera "Leak":
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/the-arrest-of-a-21-year-old-national-guard-member-for-leaking-classified-docs-leads-to-more-questions-than-answers/
Teixera "Cyber Transport", Airforce Intel Unit:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11971537/Only-God-decide-happens-National-Guardsman-panicked-call-arrest.html
Victor Bout Telegram to Trump:
https://nationalfile.com/viktor-bout-calls-on-president-trump-to-lead-an-uprising-against-the-globalists/
Raytheon Dir of Intelligence plane crash:
https://www.newswars.com/media-blackout-raytheon-director-one-of-four-dead-in-florida-plane-crash/
Vatican formally rejects 1823 Doctrine of Discovery:
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/vatican-formally-rejects-doctrine-of-discovery-after-indigenous-calls
Gov. Noem signs EO Protecting 2A from Bank discrimination:
https://news.sd.gov/news?id=news_kb_article_view&sys_id=325ad60c1b1aa59093f84262f54bcb68&spa=1
Mike Lindell Election Crime Bureau Summit:
https://www.news-leader.com/story/news/local/ozarks/2023/04/14/mike-lindell-announces-return-to-springfield-for-event-election-fraud-security/70116629007/
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!
For ALL Viewers,10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV
https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Terrorists! Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.