Failed Attempt by a motorized infantry platoon of the AF of Ukraine to break through the line of Defense of the Somali Battalion Fighters and the 11th regiment of the NM DPR - Vicinity of Pesok.

Footage of a failed attempt by a motorized infantry platoon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break through the line of defense of the Somali battalion fighters and the 11th regiment of the NM DPR in the vicinity of Pesok.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.