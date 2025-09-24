10-minutes-of-excerpts-from-Stew-Peters-Show-why-Israel-killed-Charlie-Kirk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charlie Kirk ever the Israel Defender, was starting to pull away from Israel. He said Epstein could have been a Mossad Agent and there needed to be an investigation. He said the ADL supported the Black Lives Matter movement and the anti-white Critical Race Theory movement. He said many wealthy Jewish donors also did this too, including come donors that supported TurningPointUSA. He recently told close friends that he feared for his life at the hands of Israel. Of course Netanyahu reads some old letter of Charlies claiming an ever present LOVE for Israel, so how could Israel have killed him.