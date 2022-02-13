So, you say you are a Christian,,, really?

You are not a real Christian unless you are on the Rock, which is Jesus.Acts 3:19 "Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord."Matthew 6:14-15 “For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."John 3:3 Jesus answered and said to him, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.”video by Jonathan Kleck and originally published on 3 27 2016**** Links ****Jonathan is a guest on Cory Barbee's You Tube channel atYou can download Jonathan's videos at:Other websites include:ODYSEEBRIGHTEONINTERNET ARCHIVEBITCHUTEJONATHAN KLECK'S IMAGE GALLERYWebsitewebsitewebsite Bible onlineAll Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ