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So, you say you are a Christian,,, really?
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170 views • February 13, 2022
You are not a real Christian unless you are on the Rock, which is Jesus.
Acts 3:19 "Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord."
Matthew 6:14-15 “For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."
John 3:3 Jesus answered and said to him, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.”
video by Jonathan Kleck and originally published on 3 27 2016
**** Links ****
Jonathan is a guest on Cory Barbee's You Tube channel at
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
You can download Jonathan's videos at:
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
Other websites include:
ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
INTERNET ARCHIVE
https://archive.org/search.php...
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
JONATHAN KLECK'S IMAGE GALLERY
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
Website
http://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com
website
http://www.jonathankleck.com
website Bible online
https://www.e-sword.net
All Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
Acts 3:19 "Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord."
Matthew 6:14-15 “For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."
John 3:3 Jesus answered and said to him, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.”
video by Jonathan Kleck and originally published on 3 27 2016
**** Links ****
Jonathan is a guest on Cory Barbee's You Tube channel at
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
You can download Jonathan's videos at:
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
Other websites include:
ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
INTERNET ARCHIVE
https://archive.org/search.php...
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
JONATHAN KLECK'S IMAGE GALLERY
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
Website
http://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com
website
http://www.jonathankleck.com
website Bible online
https://www.e-sword.net
All Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
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