When will Canada drop all COVID-19 restrictions?

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Countries around the world are learning to live with COVID-19. They're dropping vaccine passports, mask mandates and other public health measures.
This is not the case in Canada. Instead, public health officials are tweaking restrictions and slowly reopening society. Meanwhile, some Canadians continue to have anxiety about the virus.
Anthony Furey discusses in his latest video.
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An original video production by True North Canada.