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The Truth About White Privilege: Jon Stewart vs. Bill O'Reilly
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20 views • April 30, 2021
Stefan Molyneux breaks down the shocking historical facts behind 'white privilege' and discusses the recent debate between Jon Stewart of The Daily Show and Bill O'Reilly of the O'Reilly Factor.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/white-privilege
The Truth About Slavery: Past, Present and Future
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31E1gHowYcA
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/white-privilege
The Truth About Slavery: Past, Present and Future
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31E1gHowYcA
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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