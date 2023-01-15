Devin Nunes says the “bad actors” in Congress need to face real consequences

Devin Nunes says that Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and all the other “bad actors” in Congress need to face real consequences:
“The Congress is in a very dark chapter of American history here, and REAL consequences have to take place to pay for not only what Pelosi and all of the Democrats did in the last Congress, but what Schiff and others did in the previous Congress.” 💥
