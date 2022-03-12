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The truth about viruses
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
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147 views • March 12, 2022
Sam Bailey, March 8, 2022

It doesn't seem to matter how many videos, articles and even books that refute the existence of "viruses", I still get questioned with "but....what about [insert anything here]?"
I took up the challenge to make a one stop video, although I'm not holding my breath 😶‍🌫️

Get Sam's newsletter 👉 https://drsambailey.com
Support my channel 👉 https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
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Monero 👉 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3

Virus Mania Paperback:
https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Odysee (all the good stuff): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Telegram: https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial

References:
1. Tobacco Mosaic “Virus”: http://botanystudies.com/tobacco-mosaic-virus-disease/
2. “Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles”- Enders and Peebles, 1954: https://pubmedinfo.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/propagation-in-tissue-cultures-of-cytopathogenic-agents-from-patients-with-measles.pdf
3. “Bovine Amniotic Fluid as Tissue Culture Medium in Cultivation of Poliomyelitis and Other Viruses” - Enders, 1952: https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.3181/00379727-82-20035
4. “The Emperor’s New Virus” - Brent Leung, 2011: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQFxratWh7E
5. “Think About It” - Flight Of The Conchords: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GimzSBVQUDo
6. “Sequence-Based Identification of Microbial Pathogens: a Reconsideration of Koch’s Postulates” - Fredricks and Relman, 1996: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC172879/pdf/090018.pdf
7. “PCR Inventor: ‘It doesn’t tell you that you are sick’” - offGuardian, 5 Oct 2020: https://off-guardian.org/2020/10/05/pcr-inventor-it-doesnt-tell-you-that-you-are-sick/
8. “Faith in Quick Test Leads to Epidemic That Wasn’t” - NY Times, 2007: https://www.nytimes.com/2007/01/22/health/22whoop.html
9. Dr. Stefan Lanka interview with Joan Shenton, 17 Oct 2021: https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/Dr-Stefan-Lanka-interview-with-Joan-Shenton---2592021:6
Songs:
Smooth operator: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TYv2PhG89A

Think About It: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GimzSBVQUDo

Ice Ice Baby: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rog8ou-ZepE

Lovefool: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YIDgFR38Nk
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