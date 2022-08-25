THIS energy policy could kickstart plans to BANKRUPT YOU

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Glenn Beck
Aug 24, 2022 The New York Times will continue to label whatever they wish as crazy theories, but that doesn’t change the FACTS. And those facts are even available on our own government’s website for YOU to read. In this clip, Glenn reads a new energy policy within the Inflation Reduction Act that could have devastating consequences for your home, your wallet, and your freedom. THIS is how they’ll begin to impoverish you, Glenn says, so that eventually you’ll own nothing: ‘You will be impoverished. They will hit you every possible way they can. Through higher prices. Through inflation. Through regulations.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBlHhGMjZpI