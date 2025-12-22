Jerusalem: Greece, Cyprus, & Israel have agreed to deepen their defense cooperation, citing growing regional security threats, particularly from Turkey

Greece, Cyprus, and Israel have agreed to deepen their defense cooperation, citing growing regional security threats, particularly from Turkey.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the trilateral bloc is focused on "collective defense and the protection of key maritime trade routes across the Eastern Mediterranean." While stressing that the alliance is "not seeking confrontation, he emphasized that stability, security, and deterrence require credible military coordination."

Netanyahu added that the coalition is intended as a preventive measure and expressed hope that its defensive commitments will never need to be tested.