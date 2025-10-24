Political Feudalism, “Colonialism”, Japan, Jihad, RESET, Fremasonry, Hollywood, Jesuit History

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-10-22 #228
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #228: 22 October 2025
Topic list:
* “Right” vs. “Left” REVISITED
* Neither “colonialism” nor animal abuse nor feudalism are “Right-wing”.
* The “U.S. Treasury” is getting rid of pennies: onwards towards the cashless society.
* Will Big Oil get rid of the 9/10ths of a penny?
* Nippon has it’s first Prime Minister-ette. Who is she?
* Are you a patriotic Japanese? Here are your two choices.
* “Samurai”: should we worship or see them as gate-keepers of feudalism?
* Restream has changed Johnny’s “user-interface” to ENERGY-SAVER DARK. Here’s his reaction.
* The godfather of Muslim Brotherhood jihad was a big fan of this Austrian jesuit. Here’s why.
* The JESUIT SPIN on UNSOLICITED “Christian” forgiveness.
* What is “justice”? Let’s ask the Germans behind chemical warfare.
* Search for Johnny on Stumble...good luck.
* The Jesuit game of FAKE Reset: how do you know when it’s being played on you?
* Who were (are) the “chaplains” for the Romerican military?
* “AN AMAZING THING HAPPENING IN PORTUGAL!!!”
* SECRET-KEEPER Cecil Blount DeMille and his “mistress” were fans of the Queen of Heaven.
* A 1999 example of war-profiteering weapons going SPLAT: what would Lord Protector Johnny do for “women in the military”?
* MADDEN...THE MOVIE, co-staring Austin’s Catholic comedian finest, Shane Gillis.
* Edmund Walsh, Thomas Dodd, Douglas MacArthur and “Emperor Hirohito”: JESUITS IN WAR.
* 27 September vs. 14 May: ask poor Good King Henry of Navarre.
* “VOTE ‘EM IN, VOTE ‘EM OUT”...unless they’re a ROMAN CATHOLIC FEUDAL FAMILY ELITE...they they’re STAYING.
* From Brzezinski to Cuomo to Dingle: what do they all have in common?
* Who took over for Cuomo son of Cuomo after he “stepped down”?
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
·
UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5