Political Feudalism, “Colonialism”, Japan, Jihad, RESET, Fremasonry, Hollywood, Jesuit History
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
122 followers
0
14 views • 1 day ago

SR 2025-10-22 #228

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #228: 22 October 2025

 

Topic list:
* “Right” vs. “Left” REVISITED
* Neither “colonialism” nor animal abuse nor feudalism are “Right-wing”.
* The “U.S. Treasury” is getting rid of pennies: onwards towards the cashless society.
* Will Big Oil get rid of the 9/10ths of a penny?
* Nippon has it’s first Prime Minister-ette.  Who is she?
* Are you a patriotic Japanese? Here are your two choices.
* “Samurai”: should we worship or see them as gate-keepers of feudalism?
* Restream has changed Johnny’s “user-interface” to ENERGY-SAVER DARK.  Here’s his reaction.
* The godfather of Muslim Brotherhood jihad was a big fan of this Austrian jesuit.  Here’s why.
* The JESUIT SPIN on UNSOLICITED “Christian” forgiveness.
* What is “justice”?  Let’s ask the Germans behind chemical warfare.
* Search for Johnny on Stumble...good luck.
* The Jesuit game of FAKE Reset: how do you know when it’s being played on you?
* Who were (are) the “chaplains” for the Romerican military?
* “AN AMAZING THING HAPPENING IN PORTUGAL!!!”
* SECRET-KEEPER Cecil Blount DeMille and his “mistress” were fans of the Queen of Heaven.
* A 1999 example of war-profiteering weapons going SPLAT: what would Lord Protector Johnny do for “women in the military”?
* MADDEN...THE MOVIE, co-staring Austin’s Catholic comedian finest, Shane Gillis.
* Edmund Walsh, Thomas Dodd, Douglas MacArthur and “Emperor Hirohito”: JESUITS IN WAR.
* 27 September vs. 14 May: ask poor Good King Henry of Navarre.
* “VOTE ‘EM IN, VOTE ‘EM OUT”...unless they’re a ROMAN CATHOLIC FEUDAL FAMILY ELITE...they they’re STAYING.
* From Brzezinski to Cuomo to Dingle: what do they all have in common?
* Who took over for Cuomo son of Cuomo after he “stepped down”?

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
