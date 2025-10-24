Political Feudalism, “Colonialism”, Japan, Jihad, RESET, Fremasonry, Hollywood, Jesuit History

SR 2025-10-22 #228

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #228: 22 October 2025

Topic list:

* “Right” vs. “Left” REVISITED

* Neither “colonialism” nor animal abuse nor feudalism are “Right-wing”.

* The “U.S. Treasury” is getting rid of pennies: onwards towards the cashless society.

* Will Big Oil get rid of the 9/10ths of a penny?

* Nippon has it’s first Prime Minister-ette. Who is she?

* Are you a patriotic Japanese? Here are your two choices.

* “Samurai”: should we worship or see them as gate-keepers of feudalism?

* Restream has changed Johnny’s “user-interface” to ENERGY-SAVER DARK. Here’s his reaction.

* The godfather of Muslim Brotherhood jihad was a big fan of this Austrian jesuit. Here’s why.

* The JESUIT SPIN on UNSOLICITED “Christian” forgiveness.

* What is “justice”? Let’s ask the Germans behind chemical warfare.

* Search for Johnny on Stumble...good luck.

* The Jesuit game of FAKE Reset: how do you know when it’s being played on you?

* Who were (are) the “chaplains” for the Romerican military?

* “AN AMAZING THING HAPPENING IN PORTUGAL!!!”

* SECRET-KEEPER Cecil Blount DeMille and his “mistress” were fans of the Queen of Heaven.

* A 1999 example of war-profiteering weapons going SPLAT: what would Lord Protector Johnny do for “women in the military”?

* MADDEN...THE MOVIE, co-staring Austin’s Catholic comedian finest, Shane Gillis.

* Edmund Walsh, Thomas Dodd, Douglas MacArthur and “Emperor Hirohito”: JESUITS IN WAR.

* 27 September vs. 14 May: ask poor Good King Henry of Navarre.

* “VOTE ‘EM IN, VOTE ‘EM OUT”...unless they’re a ROMAN CATHOLIC FEUDAL FAMILY ELITE...they they’re STAYING.

* From Brzezinski to Cuomo to Dingle: what do they all have in common?

* Who took over for Cuomo son of Cuomo after he “stepped down”?



