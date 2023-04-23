Create New Account
The CCP cover and infiltrate virtually every part of our country and everything we're doing"
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2f48a7c401

Bill said, "I think clearly we've been asleep and Not awake to what the Chinese government has been doing in the United States. They cover and infiltrate virtually every part of our country and everything we're doing"

比尔说："我认为很明显，我们没有醒来，并没有清醒地认识到中共政府在美国的所作所为，他们几乎覆盖和渗透了我们国家的每一个部分，以及我们正在做的一切"。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp



