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▶️ Discussing LeoFinance With Khaleel Kazi | EP#386
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6 views • November 25, 2020
I had the opportunity to interview Khaleel Kazi about what they’ve been up to at LeoFinance. We discussed the Hive ecosystem, LeoFinance, its tokenomics, the community, their vision, and what it’s all about. Learn what benefits the $LEO token has to offer you.
LeoFinance is a blockchain-based social media platform for crypto & finance content. Our tokenized blogging app allows users and creators to engage and share content on the blockchain while earning LEO token rewards. This acts as a layer on top of the Hive network so you end up receiving both $LEO & $HIVE for your rewards thus increasing your overall earnings.
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• Can you give us a brief introduction to LeoFinance?
• What problem does LeoFinance solve?
• What gives LeoFinance its value?
• As a Hive community can you just explain how this is different from just a different UI like the difference people see between PeakD and Hive.blog for example
• How did LeoFinance get its name and what was the original idea or motivation to start it?
• What are the next big updates for LeoFinance to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does LeoFinance fit in with other existing similar projects?
• Where do you see LeoFinance going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• If any crypto influencer could join LeoFinance who would you choose?
• If you had one superpower, what would it be?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://leofinance.io/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer.
What do you think about LeoFinance? Are you using their platform? Do you own any $LEO? Let us know if you have any further questions on LeoFinance in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
LeoFinance is a blockchain-based social media platform for crypto & finance content. Our tokenized blogging app allows users and creators to engage and share content on the blockchain while earning LEO token rewards. This acts as a layer on top of the Hive network so you end up receiving both $LEO & $HIVE for your rewards thus increasing your overall earnings.
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• Can you give us a brief introduction to LeoFinance?
• What problem does LeoFinance solve?
• What gives LeoFinance its value?
• As a Hive community can you just explain how this is different from just a different UI like the difference people see between PeakD and Hive.blog for example
• How did LeoFinance get its name and what was the original idea or motivation to start it?
• What are the next big updates for LeoFinance to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does LeoFinance fit in with other existing similar projects?
• Where do you see LeoFinance going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• If any crypto influencer could join LeoFinance who would you choose?
• If you had one superpower, what would it be?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://leofinance.io/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer.
What do you think about LeoFinance? Are you using their platform? Do you own any $LEO? Let us know if you have any further questions on LeoFinance in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
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