Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BLACK DEMOCRAT SUPPORTERS would ALL FLEE if they knew the real history.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2066 Subscribers
Shop now
105 views
Published Yesterday

“All the black people who support the Democrat’s politics, policies, and party would FLEE if they knew the true history of the Democrat party.”

Kamala said, she wants us to know history. No she doesn’t.

If Blacks knew the “real” history of the democrat party, they would leave the democrat party.

So let’s get the word out!


Dr. Interracial on twitter (X)

@billysandytodd


https://twitter.com/BrandonStraka/status/1683171637187825667?s=20

Keywords
blacksdemocrat partyhistory of racismdr interracial

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket