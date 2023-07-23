BLACK DEMOCRAT SUPPORTERS would ALL FLEE if they knew the real history.

“All the black people who support the Democrat’s politics, policies, and party would FLEE if they knew the true history of the Democrat party.”
Kamala said, she wants us to know history. No she doesn’t.
If Blacks knew the “real” history of the democrat party, they would leave the democrat party.
So let’s get the word out!
Dr. Interracial on twitter (X)
@billysandytodd
https://twitter.com/BrandonStraka/status/1683171637187825667?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.