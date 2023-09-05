The Psychology of Lockdowners -- Why is it Appealing for them, AGAIN?

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What is the psychology of those who want more lockdowns. Those on Twitter and else were advocating and cheering them on. Evaluating the public using TonyRobbins six human needs, based lol Maslow's hierarchy of needs.
#lockdown #masks #psychology #woke
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