I INTERVIEWED EPSTEIN'S NEXT DOOR NEIGHBOR 🎙NICK SHIRLEY

In this video, Nick has conversation with Jeffrey Epstein's next door neighbor. In this never before seen interview, she talks about the history of the building that Epstein lived in, who she saw going in and out of the residence, and her overall thoughts on the Epstein case.





Thanks for watching, if you enjoyed this video consider subscribing for more interviews and videos across the world!





Subscribe to Nicks Main Channel: / @nickshirley





I will be responding to comments down below.





https://x.com/nickshirleyy

/ nickshirley

https://www.facebook.com/people/Nick-Shirleyy/61555695281120/





Want to donate?

Venmo: Nickshirley21

Cashapp: $nickshirley21





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gb3HoPWhv88