21. AZK – Ivo Sasek: Synergic Spiritual Power
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
2 views • 1 day ago

Ivo Sasek opens 21st AZK with an awakening call for creative proclamation. He shows how synergically, we disempower lies and oppression by uniting our inner willpower daily. This is more important than ever! Because free investigative educators worldwide are not only confronted with a fight for truth, but also stand in resistance against spiritual forces of evil and death. Let yourself be taken in by the energy and be part of a movement that, with spiritual power, is bringing the new world to bloom

ideologyazkivosasekazk21
