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Street Fighter III - New Generation (1997, Arcade)
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24 views • January 12, 2022
Street Fighter III - New Generation is a one-on-one fighting game developed and published by Capcom. It was also released for Dreamcast.
Street Fighter III - New Generation features an almost complete new roster of characters, with Ryu and Ken being the only returning fighters from previous entries. Also a new final boss was created.
Street Fighter III - New Generation features an almost complete new roster of characters, with Ryu and Ken being the only returning fighters from previous entries. Also a new final boss was created.
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