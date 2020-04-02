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Watchman Report: Subordination of Nations!
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43 views • April 02, 2020
In this week's Prophecy Update with Tom Hughes we look at the Subordination of Nations. It seems the chaos of the coronavirus will be used to set dangerous precedents for the future of our world. What does the Bible say about nations in the last days? Let's find out!
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