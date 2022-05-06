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Major General Corruption Fort Benning Ground Zero For War On Patriotism
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72 views • May 06, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
With great power, comes great responsibility... Yeah, military leaders could care LESS! Danny joins The Stew Peters Show to talk about the neglect of power within the higher up authority in the military.
Our patriotic soldiers need justice!
Check out this new segment now at stewpeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13nle0-major-general-corruption-fort-benning-ground-zero-for-war-on-patriotism.html
With great power, comes great responsibility... Yeah, military leaders could care LESS! Danny joins The Stew Peters Show to talk about the neglect of power within the higher up authority in the military.
Our patriotic soldiers need justice!
Check out this new segment now at stewpeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13nle0-major-general-corruption-fort-benning-ground-zero-for-war-on-patriotism.html
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