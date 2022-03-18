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ENERGY WEAPON END GAME BASED ON MILITARY TRANSCRIPTS W/ CELESTE SOLUM (2OF2)
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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

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Celeste Solum rejoins the program to discuss the latest intel she has based on military conferences and transcripts. She describes a world end game that is dystopian and biblical. We also discuss what you can do to protect yourself. You can visit https://shepherdsheart.life to read the transcripts yourself and to follow or learn more about Celeste.

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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childrenmilitaryvaccinetechnologydewpsyopexperimentbehaviordodbioweaponcognitiontisarah westallemotionhavanainoculationinjectionceleste solumquantum dothydrogelgreat resetbusiness game changers radiosoft neuro weaponryheart killnasa 2025
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