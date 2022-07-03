Michigan GOP candidate Ryan Kelley speaks out after FBI arrest: 'Christians are being persecuted'

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John-Henry Westen Show.
John-Henry speaks with Ryan Kelley, a devout Catholic, husband, and father of six who is running to be the Republican governor of Michigan. Early last month, Kelley was arrested by the FBI for attending the January 6th rally in Washington D.C. He now talks with LifeSite as his lead in polls for the Republican primary grows.
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