The Insane Skill of a Lineman | Climbing a Pole Like a Pro

This isn't just climbing; it's a perfectly executed vertical ascent. Watch in awe as this elite high-voltage lineman scales a utility pole with incredible speed and precision, using only specialized climbing spikes. His strength, balance, and courage are on full display in one of the most dangerous and demanding jobs on the planet.

This is a breathtaking look at the raw skill required to work at dizzying heights. These are the unsung heroes who work flawlessly to keep our world powered on.

