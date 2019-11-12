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Middle East tensions flare as Gaza, Israel exchange blows
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9 views • November 12, 2019
Fox News' Trey Yingst reports on the rising tensions in the Middle East. Militants in Gaza sent a barrage of at least 50 rockets over the border into Tel Aviv early Tuesday, vowing further revenge after the Israeli military carried out a pair of targeted airstrikes on senior Islamic jihad commanders in Gaza and in Syria.
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