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Is taking a vaccine the same as taking the mark of the beast? Plus many relevant talking points. (5/11/20)
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113 views • October 29, 2021
Is taking a vaccine the same as taking the mark of the beast? Q&A Insights and Perspectives
Also in this video:
The psy-op of shifting the public's focus to the thanking of first responders, etc.
H. R. 6666 * following Patent 060606
Plandemic - The viral interview documentary (Pt 1. Judy Mikovits PHD)
(* Here's the video that the one-eye screenshots in circulation were taken from - queued up to the place for context: https://youtu.be/4w_ZatNePWY?t=1446 Mikovits appears to be sincere and legit, but her "no mask" stance is not something we're going to agree with unless more compelling evidence is brought to support that practice.)
The Covid-19 threat as False Flag advancing evil agendas including the starting of wars and waves of persecution
Stargates in D.C. and Vatican for the arrival of "Apollo" - Tom Horn in his wheelhouse
How many of the various mostly contradictory claims being made about today's threats are legit? I know 5G is definitely necessary for the evil plans to be fulfilled, but I can only say that, where there's smoke, there's fire, and the purpose being served by all this deceptive and deadly action is driving us (humanity) closer to the point of demanding the beast and his mark for the sake of salvation. The Most High God's plan is to bring us all to the point of decision. Pick a savior, and choose wisely.
* Notable Quotes:
"We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false."
William J. Casey (Director of CIA 1981-1987)
"The more we do to you, the less you seem to believe we are doing it."
Josef Mengele
"A lie told often enough becomes the truth."
Vladimir Lenin
"The press should be not only a collective propagandist and a collective agitator, but also a collective organizer of the masses."
Vladimir Lenin
Supplemental material:
Magic Squares, 666, and Human Sacrifice?
https://www.skywatchtv.com/2020/05/10/magic-squares-666-and-human-sacrifice/
H. R. 6666 - May Day!
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text?r=2&;s=1
Plandemic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IB3ijQuLkkUr/
Find more videos like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Also in this video:
The psy-op of shifting the public's focus to the thanking of first responders, etc.
H. R. 6666 * following Patent 060606
Plandemic - The viral interview documentary (Pt 1. Judy Mikovits PHD)
(* Here's the video that the one-eye screenshots in circulation were taken from - queued up to the place for context: https://youtu.be/4w_ZatNePWY?t=1446 Mikovits appears to be sincere and legit, but her "no mask" stance is not something we're going to agree with unless more compelling evidence is brought to support that practice.)
The Covid-19 threat as False Flag advancing evil agendas including the starting of wars and waves of persecution
Stargates in D.C. and Vatican for the arrival of "Apollo" - Tom Horn in his wheelhouse
How many of the various mostly contradictory claims being made about today's threats are legit? I know 5G is definitely necessary for the evil plans to be fulfilled, but I can only say that, where there's smoke, there's fire, and the purpose being served by all this deceptive and deadly action is driving us (humanity) closer to the point of demanding the beast and his mark for the sake of salvation. The Most High God's plan is to bring us all to the point of decision. Pick a savior, and choose wisely.
* Notable Quotes:
"We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false."
William J. Casey (Director of CIA 1981-1987)
"The more we do to you, the less you seem to believe we are doing it."
Josef Mengele
"A lie told often enough becomes the truth."
Vladimir Lenin
"The press should be not only a collective propagandist and a collective agitator, but also a collective organizer of the masses."
Vladimir Lenin
Supplemental material:
Magic Squares, 666, and Human Sacrifice?
https://www.skywatchtv.com/2020/05/10/magic-squares-666-and-human-sacrifice/
H. R. 6666 - May Day!
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text?r=2&;s=1
Plandemic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IB3ijQuLkkUr/
Find more videos like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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