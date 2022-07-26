ConCERNs about CERN and Switzerland in General

I take you back a couple years to the bizarre Gotthard Tunnel ceremonies which played out more like an occult public ritual. They went all out with zombie workers, people becoming crazed and ripping off their clothes, Pan or Baphomet running around mock killing people, the Pope ushering in a slaughter of regular people for a sacrifice, a beheading, the scarlet woman or whore of Babylon, and plenty of references to a conjuring and a vortex or portal with something sinister lurking within.

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