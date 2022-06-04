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Spero Silver Lined Fabric
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94 views • June 04, 2022
The "1" reading on the EMF meter indicates that the radiation levels are off the charts, higher than the meter can read. Now watch what happens when our Spero anti EMF fabric is put over the wi-fi router! This is the same fabric used for the shirts, shorts and black silver skullcap beanie.
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