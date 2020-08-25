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Q Fifth Column, Bannon, Maxwell & Bunkers
Blondie Broadcast
Blondie Broadcast
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98 views • August 25, 2020

Maxwell TerraMar
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3pUzcRORDIg&t=91s
Fake funerals & Bunkers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oUBh95zTiYyp/

🇺🇸 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery

💎 BLONDIE BROADCAST Platforms:
My Youtube awakening links:
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Rumble:
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youtube: Broadcast America First
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🎨 Awakening Music Memes: learn & share
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Xf3s0wKX0HzO/
🕶 Majestic12: MoM
https://rumble.com/vv9esk-aschen-federation-analysis.html
🇺🇸 Trumps War on Child Trafficking
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PJi3Qz1ya12c/

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🇺🇸 MILITARY DOCUMENTS
DoD Law of War Manual: https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/law_war_manual15.pdf
CONPLAN-8888 document: http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/images/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf
US Military Law documents: https://www.loc.gov/rr/frd/Military_Law/MLR_site-map.html
Domestic Operational Law 2021 Handbook for Judge Advocates: https://tjaglcs.army.mil/documents/35956/56919/2021+DOPLAW+Handbook+for+Judge+Advocates.pdf/9350efbc-b5c0-2294-952f-94fb1170111d?t=1624915611838

🕶 MJ12 tweet Archives:
https://mega.nz/folder/uGgi1DLZ#LnaxLnLk_8q2E7N2NYJQ2A
♟Original MEGA MEMES:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ

📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🎧 Podcasts: Blondie Broadcast / linked to most apps
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539
Podvine podcast:
https://reason.fm/podcast/blondie-broadcast
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/blondie.broadcast

369 🐝 We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of Love & Light
American Ingenuity
Miracles happen everyday!
Republic
WWG1WGA
MAGA
Slings&Arrows
Liberty

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🎼 Blondie's UpBeats free no copyright music:
https://uppbeat.io/?referral=blondie-592gv

"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest;
neither anything hid, that shall not be known
and come to light." Luke 8:17

🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.

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