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STEW PETERS WITH BELINDA BLEASE - EMOTIONAL NURSE WHISTLEBLOWER: "CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY"
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393 views • September 22, 2021
Credit to Stew Peters
Stew Peters has done it, AGAIN. Another professional medical worker has broken anonymity to come forward with the truth. Patients are becoming very ill as a result of these shots being called "Covid vaccines".
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Stew Peters has done it, AGAIN. Another professional medical worker has broken anonymity to come forward with the truth. Patients are becoming very ill as a result of these shots being called "Covid vaccines".
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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