Mark Jeftovic: Globalism, BTC, & a Future Between Dystopia & Utopia
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
405 followers
1 day ago

Mark Jeftovic discusses the advance of globalism and his contrarian take on where it goes next. He argues that the accelerating speed of technological change is the driving force of world events today. Nation states are ceding power to network states and other actors. He explains the bitcoin monetary regime change, how stablecoins are extending dollar dominance, and whether the financial system will hold together long enough to get us to the Algorithm Ghetto. He comments on the arrival of singularity, why he remains optimistic, and staying sovereign!


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Bombthrower https://bombthrower.com

Bitcoin Capitalist https://thecryptocapitalist.com

X https://x.com/MarkJeftovic

easyDNS https://easydns.com

Canadian Readiness Network https://invite.ready.ca


About Mark Jeftovic

Mark E. Jeftovic is the co-founder and CEO of the easyBrand group of companies (easyDNS, Domainsure, Zoneedit, and the cron scheduling service Cronly, among others).


He is also founder of Bombthrower Media which includes The Bombthrower and premium newsletter The Bitcoin Capitalist.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
bitcoinaiglobalismcryptosingularitydollartechnocracytranshumanismdystopiautopiatetherstablecoins
