Referendum and SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

⚡️More than a hundred militants and 15 pieces of military equipment have been eliminated by a missile strike on a temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries near Zaporozhye.

💥 A repair and restoration point of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU has been hit by the high-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces near Annovka (Donetsk People's Republic). It has destroyed up to 50 fighters and 28 pieces of military equipment.

💥Attempt at an offensive by the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU has been disrupted by concentrated fire strikes by Russian artillery in the direction of Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy has lost over 50 militants.

💥 High-precision strikes by the Russian Aerospace Force against permanent deployment points and communication centers of the 46th Air Mobilization Brigade and the 60th Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Bezymennoye, Mirolyubovka and Osokorovka (Kherson Region), has resulted in the elimination of more than 30 militants and five units of military equipment. In all, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 110 people, including the wounded ones, as well as 13 pieces of military equipment in the direction of Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog.

💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes has resulted in the elimination of command post of a battalion of the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU near Nikolayev, temporary deployment points of foreign mercenaries and the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU near Zaporozhye and Druzhkovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 33 artillery units, manpower and military equipment in 178 areas.

◽️A HIMARS MLRS launching system has been struck in its firing position near Yavkino (Nikolaev region).

💥7 artillery platoons at the firing positions of the 57th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, 24th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU and 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade near Lyubimovka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Markovo, Maiskoe (Donetsk People's Republic), Shevchenkovo in (Nykolayev region), Zatishye and Rovnopolye (Zaporozhye region) have been struck during counter-battery operation.

◽️Two MiG-29 airplanes of the Ukrainian Air Force converted to use American HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot by fighter aircraft of the Russian Air Force near Novoukrainka and Bashtanka (Nikolayev region).

◽️21 shells of multiple launch rocket systems, including 18 HIMARS missiles near Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), and Valeryanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and three Olha missiles near Guselskoye and Neskuchnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) have been also intercepted in the air.

◽️Three American anti-radar HARM missiles were shot down near Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), and Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic).

- Russian Military of Defense