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6/25/18 Identify the True Villians: Pr_secute The Billionaire Deep State #LOCKTHEMUP
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17 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
6/25/18 NOW IS THE TIME and we are the ones we are waiting for. It is up to every single one of us to push for the prosecution of the Deep State Criminals that live above us, who are enslaving us, who are destroying humanity the world over. Patriots worldwide, now is the time for action.
Thanks to every one of you who supports You Are Free TV! We are ALL the solution to the problem of global tyranny and fascism. WE are the Ones we Are waiting for. Where We, the People, go One, we Go ALL!!
Please support Omar Navarro to replace Maxine Waters in the Mid Term elections and sign the petition to kick that corrupt criminal out of Congress:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/expulsion-maxine-waters-remove-her-congress
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Thanks so much for supporting this Independent News Channel!!
6/25/18 NOW IS THE TIME and we are the ones we are waiting for. It is up to every single one of us to push for the prosecution of the Deep State Criminals that live above us, who are enslaving us, who are destroying humanity the world over. Patriots worldwide, now is the time for action.
Thanks to every one of you who supports You Are Free TV! We are ALL the solution to the problem of global tyranny and fascism. WE are the Ones we Are waiting for. Where We, the People, go One, we Go ALL!!
Please support Omar Navarro to replace Maxine Waters in the Mid Term elections and sign the petition to kick that corrupt criminal out of Congress:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/expulsion-maxine-waters-remove-her-congress
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks so much for supporting this Independent News Channel!!
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