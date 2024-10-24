BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
My History with Corruption Part 1
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1924 followers
Follow
29 views • 6 months ago

Join me in this episode as I reflect on the profound impact of philosophy on my life choices and moral compass. I discuss the importance of introspection in guiding actions and delve into the theme of redemption, exploring societal desensitization to ethical boundaries. Drawing parallels to historical practices and personal anecdotes, I emphasize the influence of societal norms on individual destinies and cultural values. Through introspective recollections, I challenge societal norms, stressing the consistency in moral teachings for a cohesive understanding of ethics. Reflecting on my upbringing, I share childhood experiences that instilled universal values and underscore the enduring impact of early lessons on moral integrity. Don't miss this episode's exploration of personal experiences and philosophical outlook shaped by upbringing, emphasizing the importance of upholding universal values for a harmonious society.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

evidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxredemptionintrospectionmoral compasssocietal normscultural valuessocietal desensitizationindividual destiniesethical boundariesuniversal values
